Dec 7 Enterprise Products Partners ( EPD.N ) and Enbridge ( ENB.TO ) ( EEP.N ) expect to see the reversed Seaway Pipeline running between Cushing, Oklahoma and Freeport, Texas on April 1, 2012, according to a December 2 filing with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

The pipeline, which Enbridge is buying out ConocoPhillips' ( COP.N ) share, is expected to operate in batched mode, shipping both light and heavy crude until its full reversal takes place in 2013.

When operating in batched mode, the companies said in the filing the pipeline would have a capacity of 275,000 barrels per day. When shipping only light crude, the capacity will jump to 375,000 bpd. (Reporting by Jeffrey Kerr)