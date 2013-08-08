UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 8 Enterprise Inns PLC : * Like-for-like net income for the total estate down by 2.7% in the 18 weeks to
3 August 2013 * The first five weeks of our final quarter have seen like-for-like net income
growth * Estimate that our underlying like-for-like net income in the first half was
down by around 2% * Underlying like-for-like net income has improved in H2 to date to be down by
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources