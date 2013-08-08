LONDON Aug 8 Enterprise Inns said that
it was on track to post growth in its key income measure by the
end of its financial year after trading improved in the last
five weeks, coinciding with hot and sunny weather in Britain.
The group, which has sold off 356 of its 6,000 pubs to cut
debts of 2.7 billion pounds ($4.2 billion), said on Thursday
like-for-like net income in the 18 weeks to Aug was down 2.7
percent.
That compared to a like-for-like net income decline of 4.2
percent in the first half of the year as sunshine and self-help
measures like free Wi-fi and refurbishments drove an upturn.
"Encouragingly, the first five weeks of our final quarter
have seen like-for-like net income growth," the company said.
Enterprise said it was on target to achieve underlying net
income growth in its final quarter and that it expected net debt
to reduce to 2.5 billion pounds by the year end.
After a cold and wet start to 2013, the hot summer has been
a timely boost to the sector, lifting sales at rivals including
Marston's and Fuller, Smith & Turner.
"Trading performance continues to improve and, whilst we are
unlikely to deliver like-for-like growth for the second half in
total, like-for-like growth remains our target for the final
quarter," the company said.