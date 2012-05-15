* Net debt reduced to 2.9 bln stg from 3.1 bln a year ago

* Bank borrowings cut to 397 mln stg from 446 mln stg

* In talks with banks to extend bank facilities

* LFL sales decline eases to 1.6 pct from 5.0 pct

* Sees full-year in line, dividend remains on ice (Adds CEO and analyst comment, shares)

By Yeganeh Torbati

LONDON, May 15 Enterprise Inns said it had paid off a key chunk of its debt pile ahead of schedule, putting the British pub group in a stronger position to extend bank loans due to expire at the end of next year.

The company, which has over 6,000 pubs across Britain but is saddled with about 3 billion pounds ($4.8 billion) of debt, said celebrations centering on the Olympics and the Queen's Diamond Jubilee this year would help offset tough trading conditions and keep it on track for the full year.

In half-year results reported on Tuesday, Enterprise said it had repurchased and cancelled 41 million pounds in bonds belonging to a subsidiary, Unique, since the start of October.

Market analysts have focused closely on the Unique bonds, fearing if they were not paid quickly enough Unique would fall into a "cash trap" scenario whereby it would be unable to pay dividends to its parent, Enterprise.

"Having solved this perceived problem and therefore secured the cash coming into Enterprise, it then makes it significantly easier to refinance our bank debt," Enterprise Chief Executive Ted Tuppen told Reuters.

Enterprise said it had started talks with its banks to refinance loans beyond December 2013.

"Averting a cash trap within Unique means that Enterprise can enter bank debt refinancing talks on a more confident footing," Barclays Capital said in a research note, estimating the Unique dividend to Enterprise to be between 50 and 60 million pounds.

Enterprise said it had cut bank borrowings net of cash to 397 million pounds at the end of March, from 446 million at the end of September 2011.

Enterprise's net debt now stands at 2.9 billion pounds, versus 3.1 billion pounds a year ago, helped by 89 million pounds raised from the disposal of pubs.

About 1.4 billion pounds of that debt is secured against pub assets with a net book value of about 2.2 billion pounds, the company said.

The group shed over 1,000 pubs between 2009 and 2011, but Tuppen said the company was now down to "a normal level of churn" in its pub estate, and will likely stabilise at between 5,500 and 6,000 pubs.

"We'll be selling the pubs that aren't making it anymore but we'll be tending then to reinvest that cash back into the pub estate," Tuppen said.

SUMMER BOOST

First half profit before tax and exceptional items came in at 64 million pounds, just short of market expectations that ranged between 65 and 69 million pounds, according to a Thomson Reuters poll of four analysts.

The figure was down from an underlying figure of 74 million pounds a year ago but up from an unadjusted 61 million pounds.

Like-for-like net income was down 1.6 percent although the rate of decline eased from 5.0 percent a year earlier, and there was a rise at what Enterprise calls its "substantive" core estate which accounts for 94 percent of total pub income.

The second half of the year has started well, the company said, adding that it expected national summer events like the Queen's Jubilee, Olympic games, and the UEFA European championship would fill its pubs.

The British pub industry has been hit hard in the last five years, buffeted by a smoking ban implemented in 2007, a recession that has thinned the wallets of UK consumers, and alcohol duties that have been rising above the rate of inflation since 2008.

The group said it expected full-year results to be in line with its expectations but that it would not be appropriate to resume dividend payments given current economic uncertainty.

Rival firms Marston's and Mitchells and Butlers are due to report their half-year results this week. ($1=0.6210 British pounds) (Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Paul Hoskins and Mike Nesbit)