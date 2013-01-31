* Like-for-like net income down 4.4 pct in first 17 weeks
* Net debt expected to fall 0.2 bln stg to 2.5 bln stg in
full year
* Mitchells & Butler lfl sales down 0.3 pct in 17 weeks to
Jan. 26
LONDON, Jan 31 British pub group Enterprise Inns
is targeting like-for-like growth in the second half of
the year after bad weather hit sales during the first 17 weeks
of trading.
The company, which has about 6,000 pubs across Britain but
is saddled with 2.7 billion pounds ($4.26 billion) of debt, said
that total net income fell 4.4 percent, or 5 million pounds, in
the 17 weeks to Jan. 26 as bad weather either side of a strong
Christmas period hit sales.
The group, which has reduced its estate significantly in
recent years to raise cash and reduce its borrowings, said net
debt would fall to 2.5 billion during the year and that it is on
track to raise 150 million pounds through further disposals.
"Despite a challenging start, our target is to return the
business to like-for-like net income growth in the second half
of the year," the company said on Thursday.
Shares in the group closed at 98.7 pence on Wednesday, up 68
percent on six months ago, valuing the business at 500 million
pounds.
British pubs and restaurants group Mitchells & Butlers (M&B)
, also reporting on Thursday, said that a recent cold
snap combined with customers reining in spending after Christmas
had eaten into sales growth secured over the festive period.
Like-for-like sales at the owner of the All Bar One,
Harvester and O'Neill's chains fell 0.3 percent in the 17 weeks
to Jan. 26, compared with a 4.4 percent rise a year ago.
Food sales rose 0.5 percent but drink sales fell 1.3 percent
in the period.
M&B said that it did not expect economic conditions to
become any less challenging over the next 12 months but remained
confident of performing well over the year.
Shares in M&B, which is majority owned by billionaire
currency trader and Tottenham Hotspur owner Joe Lewis, closed at
296 pence on Wednesday, valuing the firm at about 1.2 billion
pounds.