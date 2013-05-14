LONDON May 14 British pub group Enterprise Inns
said trading had improved in recent weeks after a
weather-hit six months kept drinkers indoors and dented profit.
The group, which has about 6,000 pubs across Britain and has
been heavily focused on reducing debts of 2.7 billion pounds ($4
billion), said on Tuesday adjusted pretax profit for the six
months to March 31 was 55 million pounds, down 14 percent on a
year ago as expected.
Heavy snowfall across Britain in January, a cold Spring and
a problem with its wine and spirits distributor saw
like-for-like sales fall 4.2 percent in the period, a sharper
decline than the 1.6 percent fall posted a year earlier.
Enterprise, which is investing in managers and pub
improvements like free Wi-fi, is targeting underlying sales
growth in the second half of the year and said like-for-like
sales in the second half to date were down by around 1 percent,
adjusting for the timing of Easter.
The group, whose shares are up 45 percent on a year ago to
99.85 pence, reiterated its target to reduce net debt to 2.5
billion pounds by the year end by using disposal proceeds.