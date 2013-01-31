LONDON Jan 31 Enterprise Inns PLC : * Like-for-like net income for total estate down 4.4 percent, or 5 million STG

in first 17 weeks of year * Net debt expected to decline by 0.2 bn STG to 2.5 bn STG during the financial

year * Target is to return business to like-for-like net income growth in the second

half of this year * Disposals on track to generate 150 million STG in the current year