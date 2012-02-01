* Q4 EPS $0.82 vs est EPS $0.55
* Q4 rev up 21 pct to $11.5 bln
(Follows alerts)
Feb 1 Enterprise Products Partners LP
posted fourth-quarter results that beat analysts'
estimates, driven by a surge in oil and gas production in shale
fields and increasing demand for natural gas liquids from the
U.S. petrochemical industry.
The company, which operates oil and gas pipelines, posted a
net income of $726 million, or 82 cents per unit, compared with
$289 million, or 33 cents per unit, a year ago.
Revenue rose 21 percent to $11.5 billion.
Analysts were expecting earnings of 55 cents a share, on
revenue of $10.62 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company closed at $47.60 on Tuesday on the New
York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Durba Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)