* Terminates joint venture to build 584-mile pipeline

* Pipeline was to run from Cushing, Okla., to Houston

Aug 19 Enterprise Products Partners (EPD.N) said it will not go ahead with a joint venture with Energy Transfer Partners (ETP.N) to build a pipeline that would help ease a glut of landlocked U.S. crude as it did not get enough shipper interest to commercially support the project.

The company -- which entered a joint venture with Energy Transfer Partners to build a 584-mile crude oil pipeline from Cushing, Oklahoma, to Houston, Texas -- had already twice extended the open commitment season in order to give shippers more time to commit pipeline capacity.

"While the recently completed binding open commitment period generated significant shipper interest, agreements with the capacity and terms necessary to commercially support the project as planned were not sufficient," Enterprise said in a statement.

The company said it remains committed to developing a crude oil pipeline from Cushing to the Gulf Coast and will continue to work with potential shippers to secure additional support for the project.

Crude inventories in the Midwest, including the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery point for the New York Mercantile Exchange's West Texas Intermediate oil contract CLc1, swelled to record levels earlier this year, weakening the price of WTI compared to Gulf Coast crude as well as international benchmark Brent LCOc1. (Reporting by Abhishek Takle in Bangalore; Editing by Gary Hill)