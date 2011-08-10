Vestas leaps to top spot in U.S. wind market
COPENHAGEN, Feb 10 Danish wind turbine maker Vestas Wind Systems has leapt to the top spot in the U.S. wind market, overtaking General Electric, data from a wind industry trade group shows.
Aug 10 Enterprise Products Operating LLC on Wednesday sold $1.25 billion of notes in two parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
The notes are guaranteed by Enterprise Products Partners
LP. (EPD.N)
Bank of America, Barclays and Citi were the joint active bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING LLC TRANCHE 1 AMT $650 MLN COUPON 4.05 PCT MATURITY 2/15/2022 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.79 FIRST PAY 2/15/2012 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 4.075 PCT SETTLEMENT 8/24/2011 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 200 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 30 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $600 MLN COUPON 5.70 PCT MATURITY 2/15/2042 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.887 FIRST PAY 2/15/2012 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 5.708 PCT SETTLEMENT 8/24/2011 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 225 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 35 BPS
NEW YORK, Feb 10 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter has transformed his farmland into a field of solar panels to help power his tiny rural hometown, nearly four decades after he first had panels installed on the roof of the White House.
LONDON, Feb 10 An OPEC-led production cut may well be accelerating a drawdown in global oil stocks that began last year, but implementing the reduction for just six months means the producer group will fall short of achieving its objective of rebalancing the market.