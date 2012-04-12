* To build pipeline with Anadarko and DCP Midstream

April 12 Enterprise Products Partners said it will team up with Anadarko Petroleum Corp and DCP Midstream LLC to build a pipeline that will transport natural gas liquids from Colorado to the U.S. Gulf Coast, the country's refining hub.

The 435-mile pipeline, called Front Range, will have an initial capacity of 150,000 barrels per day (bpd) and run from the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado to Skellytown, Texas.

The capacity can be expanded to 230,000 bpd, the companies said in a statement.

Enterprise will construct and operate the pipeline, which is expected to begin service in the fourth quarter of 2013.

Oil and gas production from shale formations in the United States has surged, and energy companies are scrambling to build infrastructure to get supplies to refining hubs, especially the U.S. Gulf Coast, which is home to roughly half of the country's refining capacity.

Earlier this week, Penn Virginia Resource Partners LLC agreed to buy pipeline company Chief Gathering for $1 billion to add customers who are expected to continue drilling in the gas-rich Marcellus shale field.

Map on North America oil pipeline projects: link.reuters.com/puw94s

Separately, DCP Midstream Partners LP said it would invest $85 million for a 10 percent stake in the Texas Express pipeline joint venture.

The Texas Express pipeline will run 580 miles from Skellytown in west Texas to Enterprise's natural gas liquid fractionation plant in Mont Belvieu, near the Gulf Coast.

The process of fractionation separates various hydrocarbons in an NGL stream by heating them to different boiling points.

Enterprise and Enbridge Energy Partners LP will each own a 35 percent interest in the joint venture, while Anadarko will hold a 20 percent stake.

DCP Midstream also said its affiliate DCP NGL Services LLC, has committed 20,000 bpd to the pipeline. The Texas Express NGL pipeline will now carry 252,000 bpd. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)