Oct 17 Enterprise Products Partners L.P.
said it will sell its Mississippi natural gas storage facilities
to Boardwalk HP Storage Company LLC for $550 million to partly
fund the construction of its midstream energy projects.
The Mississippi facilities have approximately 29 billion
cubic feet of total storage capacity, the company said in a
statement.
Enterprise Products -- a provider of midstream energy
services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas
liquids, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals -- said
the deal is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2011.
Wells Fargo Securities acted as financial advisor to
Enterprise Products in this transaction.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya
Kurane)