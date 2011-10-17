* Says deal for $550 million

Oct 17 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. said it will sell its Mississippi natural gas storage facilities to Boardwalk HP Storage Company LLC for $550 million to partly fund the construction of its midstream energy projects.

The Mississippi facilities have approximately 29 billion cubic feet of total storage capacity, the company said in a statement.

Enterprise Products -- a provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals -- said the deal is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2011.

Wells Fargo Securities acted as financial advisor to Enterprise Products in this transaction. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)