* Q3 revenue $11.3 vs est.$9.7 bln

* Q3 $0.55 per unit vs est.$0.51 per unit

Nov 2 Enterprise Products Partners LP's third-quarter results beat analysts' estimates, driven by a surge in oil and gas production in shale fields and increasing demand for natural gas liquids from the U.S. petrochemical industry.

Enterprise, which operates oil and gas pipelines, raised its quarterly cash distribution rate to $0.6125 per unit, a 5.2 percent rise from a year ago.

On Tuesday, the company said it would extend and expand its natural gas and natural gas liquids infrastructure in south Texas to accommodate output growth from the Eagle Ford shale.

Third-quarter net income was $479.5 million, or 55 cents per unit, compared with $347.6 million, or 18 cents per unit, a year ago.

Revenue rose to $11.3 billion.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 51 cents a share, on revenue of $9.76 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company closed at $43.93 on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)