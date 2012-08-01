UPDATE 9-Oil rises modestly in tight trade, boosted by OPEC hopes
* OPEC may extend or deepen cuts if global supply glut persists
Aug 1 Pipeline operator Enterprise Products Partners LP's quarterly profit rose 26 percent as it transported more natural gas and margins from processing the fuel improved.
The company, which operates oil and gas pipelines, said net income rose to $567 million, or 64 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $449 million, or 51 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 13 percent to $9.79 billion.
Enterprise shares, which have risen 14 percent this year, closed at $53 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
SAO PAULO, Feb 16 Brazilian energy and logistics company Cosan SA Indústria e Comércio reported net profit dropped 70.9 percent to 178.3 million reais ($57.8 million) in the quarter that finished in December, compared to a profit of 612.5 million reais a year ago.
CHICAGO, Feb 16 Creditors of Abengoa Bioenergy US Holding, a unit of Spanish renewable energy company Abengoa SA, have reached an agreement over the distribution of asset sale proceeds, removing a key hurdle for the company to exit bankruptcy.