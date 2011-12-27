Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Dec 27 Enterprise Products Partners LP said it will sell 22.8 million Energy Transfer Equity L.P. units to undisclosed buyers for about $825 million.
Enterprise Products, whose subsidiary owns the units of the pipeline operator, said the proceeds will be used for general partnership purposes, including funding growth-capital projects.
The deal is expected to occur in January 2012.
Energy Transfer Equity's shares closed at $39.80 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange, while those of Enterprise Products closed at $45.52. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
