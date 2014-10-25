(Repeats to additional subscribers with no changes to text)
LONDON Oct 25 Jack Bruce, who formed
influential British rock band Cream in the 1960s with guitarist
Eric Clapton, has died aged 71, his family said on Saturday.
Bruce co-wrote some of Cream's biggest hits including
"Sunshine of Your Love" and "I Feel Free" before the band broke
up after only two years in 1968.
"The world of music will be a poorer place without him, but
he lives on in his music and forever in our hearts," family
members said on Bruce's website.
Bruce, who was born in Glasgow, began playing bass as a
teenager and dropped out of music school because he was not
allowed to play jazz.
After spells with British blues bands, he turned down an
offer of work with U.S. soul singer Marvin Gaye in order to get
married, according to his website.
He met Clapton while playing in another band and the two of
them set up Cream in 1966 with drummer Ginger Baker.
After Cream, Bruce played with top jazz musicians including
guitarist John McLaughlin and drummer Tony Williams and with
rock stars such as Lou Reed and Frank Zappa. Cream reformed
briefly for concerts in 1993 and 2005. The most recent of many
solo albums by Bruce was released in March.
Roger Waters, the bassist of British rock band Pink Floyd,
once paid tribute to Bruce, calling him "probably the most
musically gifted bass player who's ever been."
British media said Bruce had been suffering from liver
disease.
(Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky and
Stephen Powell)