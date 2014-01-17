LONDON Jan 17 A stage version of the 1980s movie "Fatal Attraction" starring Glenn Close and Michael Douglas, which gave rise to the expression "bunny boiler" to denote a disgruntled ex-lover or stalker, will open in the London theatre.

British actress Natascha McElhone will play Alex, the woman who stalks a man who viewed their relationship as only a weekend fling, and the show, which will open in March, will be directed by West End and Broadway veteran Trevor Nunn, publicists Premier Communications said on Friday.

The play, which starts previews on March 8, has been adapted for the stage by James Dearden, who was nominated for an Oscar in 1988 for his screenplay.

The male lead to take the part of Dan, played by Douglas in the movie which was one of the big hits of 1987, is to be announced shortly, a spokeswoman for the publicists said.

McElhone is a stage, screen and television actress best known for her parts in "The Truman Show" and "Ronin" and for her role as Karen in the U.S. television series "Californication".

The movie is about a married man who has what he thinks will be a weekend affair with a woman while his wife is away, but is afterwards pursued by her in a series of increasingly aggressive ways leading to a gory conclusion.

Alex's attack on Dan's family by breaking into his home and killing his daughter's pet rabbit, leaving it in a pot on the stove to boil, gave rise to the expression "bunny boiler". (Writing by Michael Roddy; Editing by Susan Fenton)