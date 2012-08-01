BRIEF-Yamana Gold reports 2017-2019 outlook
* Yamana Gold Inc says foresees a hiatus in significant expansionary capital spending after completion of Cerro Moro and Barnat Extension at Canadian malartic in 2018
Aug 1 Entertainment Properties Trust on Wednesday sold $350 million of notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $250 million.
Citigroup and J.P. Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: ENTERTAINMENT PROPERTIES AMT $350 MLN COUPON 5.75 PCT MATURITY 08/15/2022 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 02/15/2013 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 5.75 PCT SETTLEMENT 08/08/2012 S&P BB-PLUS SPREAD 424.6 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A
* TransCanada to refresh Keystone's $8 bln cost estimate this year
* GOL Linhas Aereas - ratio change in program from ratio of one ADS representing ten preferred shares to one ADS representing five preferred shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: