NEW YORK, Sept 2 A leading celebrity lawyer has
advised his clients not to use smartphones and the iCloud after
intimate photos of Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence and
female entertainers and models were posted online following an
apparent mass hacking.
Martin Garbus, a New York trial lawyer who over the years
has represented actors Al Pacino, Sean Connery, Robert Redford
and others, said on Tuesday worried clients have approached him
about security issues.
"Nothing is safe on the Internet, period," he told Reuters.
"Everything on your iPhone, whether it be phone calls, message
texts, pictures, is all available."
Garbus said clients started to contact him after intimate
photos of Lawrence, a star of "The Hunger Games" movie franchise
and a best actress Academy Award winner for "Silver Linings
Playbook," and other high-profile women began appearing on
Sunday.
Personal photos of Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Kate
Upton and American actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead were also
posted on the image-sharing forum 4chan.
Apple Inc has said it is investigating the reports
that its iCloud, which stores data online rather than on a
user's device, had apparently been hacked.
Lawrence's representative described the release of the
photos as a "flagrant violation of privacy" and said the
authorities have been contacted.
A spokesman for the FBI said the agency is addressing the
matter.
Garbus said he was not surprised by the hacking because he
said he has seen it in the past.
"There are just so many different ways that one's privacy
can be invaded," he added.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin; Writing by Patricia Reaney;
Editing by Susan Heavey)