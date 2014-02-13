Feb 13 Film and television content distribution
company Entertainment One said it expects full-year
earnings to be ahead of its expectations as both the film and
television businesses continue to clock growth.
The company, which has over 35,000 film and television
titles under its name, said reported revenue for the 10 months
to Jan. 31 rose 56 percent, with a 65 percent rise in its core
film revenue and a 34 percent rise in its television division
revenue.
Entertainment One, which released 235 films in the 10 months
to end January, including popular titles such as Now You See Me,
American Hustle, and 12 Years a Slave, said pro forma revenue
was up 7.5 percent on a constant currency basis.
Shares in Entertainment One were up 3.6 percent at 338.5
pence at 0811 GMT on Thursday on the London Stock Exchange.