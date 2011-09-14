* Says received approaches from various parties

* Appoints banks to assess options including a sale

* Creator of Peppa Pig children's TV character

* Shares up 18.1 pct, valuing company at 355 mln pounds (Adds detail, company quote, background)

LONDON, Sept 14 Entertainment One is considering takeover approaches to cash in on the huge popularity of its children's TV character Peppa Pig.

Entertainment One said it had received a string of takeover approaches and had appointed JP Morgan and Credit Suisse to coordinate a review for the board.

Last year, the company announced that Peppa Pig had become the number one pre-school UK toy and opened the Peppa Pig World theme park in Hampshire.

The pig's cult status has been put on a par with Thomas the Tank Engine from the TV series based on the books of Wilbert Awdry, and it was even courted by Britain's Labour Party to appear as a mascot prior to the 2010 general election.

With a range of children's clothes and jewellery and even a West End show, Peppa Pig is enjoying impressive success, much like Entertainment One.

"The board is considering its strategic options, which may include a sale of the company in response to interest it has received from various parties," the company said in a statement.

Shares in the group were up 18.1 percent at 192.5 pence, valuing the company at about 355 million pounds ($560 million). Recent media reports have said the company might fetch in excess of 400 million pounds.

The company, founded in 1973 as Records on Wheels, reported annual revenue growth of 12 percent in May, driving a 20 percent increase in its underlying core earnings.

Similarly, its quarterly results for July were in line with expectations, with revenues rising by 4.9 percent, driven by the success both of Peppa Pig in the United States and progress in other areas of its business.

It is particularly strong in film distribution.

Launching its newest film Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy this week, the company's 28 percent growth in film revenues last quarter should also help to attract a buyer. It is also set to benefit from the release of the penultimate part of the feted Twilight series.

The company has grown quickly since establishing itself as a film distribution network in March 2007, taking over Contender, the UK content group later that year and, in recent months, striking deals with Lovefilm and Virgin Media.

Its rights library has now grown to include 20,000 film and television titles and 45,000 music tracks. ($1 = 0.633 British Pounds) (Reporting by Philip Brook; Editing by Will Waterman)