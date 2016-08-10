Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
LONDON Aug 10 Canada's Entertainment One , the owner of children's TV brand Peppa Pig, said its board had rejected a takeover offer priced at 236 pence a share which, according to a source, came from broadcaster ITV.
"The board of eOne has reviewed the proposal and has unanimously rejected it on basis that it fundamentally undervalues the company and its prospects," it said on Wednesday.
Shares in Entertainment One closed at 217.5 pence on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)
Jan 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
STOCKHOLM, Jan 27 Fredrik Lundberg, one of Sweden's most powerful tycoons, and former finance minister Anders Borg have been questioned by prosecutors as suspects in a bribery probe.
NEW YORK, Jan 27 (IFR) - Holders of Verizon Communications debt are pushing the company to amend terms on an exchange offer for nearly US$30bn of debt following reports that it could buy cable operator Charter Communications.