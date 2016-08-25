LONDON Aug 25 British broadcaster ITV
said on Thursday it had withdrawn its proposal to acquire
Entertainment One after failing to persuade the board of
the Canadian company to enter into a formal process.
Entertainment One said earlier this month it had rejected a
1 billion-pound takeover offer from Britain's biggest
free-to-air commercial broadcaster, saying it undervalued the
production and distribution company.
"ITV continues to believe in the strategic logic and
potential benefits of acquiring eOne but has a clear view of the
value of the business, recognising that this value would need to
be verified by appropriate due diligence," it said.
"It appears this value is different to the level at which
the board of eOne would currently engage in a more formal
process."
Shares in ITV rose 2 percent on the news.
(Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle)