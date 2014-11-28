Nov 28 Entra ASA :

* Says has sold Strandgata 41 to A/S Pellerin

* Transaction is based on a property value of 70 million Norwegian crowns, which is 36 pct above current book values

* Says property is 6,533 sqm and is located in center of Tromsø