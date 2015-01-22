Jan 22 Entra ASA :

* Says has entered into an agreement with Hemfosa Fastigheter AB regarding sale of a portfolio of six properties in Ostfold and Lillestrom

* Total property value is 1.375 billion Norwegian crowns($180.99 million), which is about 17 pct above book values per Sept. 30, 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.5970 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)