BRIEF-Conwert Immobilien Invest FY net profit up 51.1 pct at 124.1 mln euros
* FY net profit improves by 51.1 pct to 124.1 million euros ($133.41 million)
Nov 7 Entra ASA
* Entra OPF Utvikling AS and HENT AS has entered into a fixed-cost contract for a total renovation and extension of Lars Hilles Gate 30 in Bergen.
* Entra OPF is owned by Entra and Oslo Pensjonsforsikring with 50 percent each.
* The contract value is approximately NOK 1 bln.
* The property consists of approximately 35,000 square metres and it is planned to extend this by around 10,000 square metres to a total of 45,000 square metres .
* Construction will begin in Q4 2014. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY net profit improves by 51.1 pct to 124.1 million euros ($133.41 million)
LONDON, March 20 (IFR) - The Lebanese Republic is set to raise US$3bn via a triple-tranche bond offering, according to a lead.
MILAN, March 20 Intesa Sanpaolo has set an April 4 deadline to submit binding offers for a bad loan portfolio worth 2.5 billion euros ($2.7 billion) it has put up for sale and for which it expects to receive three bids, two sources familiar with the matter said.