Nov 7 Entra ASA

* Entra OPF Utvikling AS and HENT AS has entered into a fixed-cost contract for a total renovation and extension of Lars Hilles Gate 30 in Bergen.

* Entra OPF is owned by Entra and Oslo Pensjonsforsikring with 50 percent each.

* The contract value is approximately NOK 1 bln.

* The property consists of approximately 35,000 square metres and it is planned to extend this by around 10,000 square metres to a total of 45,000 square metres .

* Construction will begin in Q4 2014.