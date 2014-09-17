OSLO, Sept 17 Norway's government plans to
launch an initial public offering of property manager Entra
Eiendom, to be renamed Entra, selling both new and existing
shares, it said on Wednesday.
"The exact timing of the proposed IPO remains subject to
receiving the relevant approvals from Oslo Stock Exchange as
well as prevailing market conditions," the Ministry of Trade,
Industry and Fisheries said in a statement.
The proceeds from the sale of new shares will be used to
repay certain interest-bearing, targeting a loan-to-value ratio
of around 50 percent, below the 56 percent at the end of the
second quarter.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, Editing by Joachim Dagenborg)