BRIEF-Blank check co, Colony Global Acquisition Corp files to withdraw IPO plans - SEC filing
OSLO, March 11 Norwegian state owned property firm Entra has picked ABG Sundal Collier, Goldman Sachs and Swedbank as advisers for its long awaited privatisation, the country's Industry Ministry said on Tuesday.
"A stock market listing or a sale of shares to a strategic buyer are possible alternatives," the ministry said in a statement. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik)
SYDNEY, March 14 A top Australian central banker said on Tuesday said the calming effect of tighter rules on housing lending might be fading and regulators stood ready to impose more restrictions if necessary to head off risks in the market.
SAO PAULO, March 13 Grupo Schahin said on Monday it can execute a reorganization plan after an appeals court favored the ailing Brazilian engineering and rig-leasing conglomerate over disgruntled creditors, according to a statement.