OSLO Oct 17 Norwegian shipping tycoon John Fredriksen purchased 18.35 million shares of property firm Entra in its initial public offering, or about 10 percent of the firm, his investment firm Geveran Trading Co said on Friday.

Fredriksen has also been buying shares in Norwegian Property , raising his stake to over a quarter of the firm in recent months. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)