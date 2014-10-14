OSLO Oct 14 Norwegian property firm Entra cut
the maximum size of its initial public offering and narrowed the
price range to between 63 and 65 crowns per share from a
previous 61-72, it said on Tuesday.
Entra said that the offering would include up to 51 million
sales shares and additional shares, below an earlier indication
for up to 80 million.
The firm earlier said it would also sell up to 44.26 million
new shares.
"The Joint Bookrunners have at the time of this announcement
received orders so that the maximum total offering is well
covered throughout the amended indicative price range," Entra
said in a statement.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Terje Solsvik)