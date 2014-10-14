OSLO Oct 14 Norwegian property firm Entra cut the maximum size of its initial public offering and narrowed the price range to between 63 and 65 crowns per share from a previous 61-72, it said on Tuesday.

Entra said that the offering would include up to 51 million sales shares and additional shares, below an earlier indication for up to 80 million.

The firm earlier said it would also sell up to 44.26 million new shares.

"The Joint Bookrunners have at the time of this announcement received orders so that the maximum total offering is well covered throughout the amended indicative price range," Entra said in a statement. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Terje Solsvik)