BRIEF-Industrial Multi Property trust says independent directors recommend Hansteen's offer
* Independent directors recommend Hansteen's offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 30 Entra Eiendom AS
* Entra Eiendom AS says board of directors of has resolved a share capital increase in to strengthen company's equity
* The board of directors has resolved a demerger, expected to be completed during January 2015.
* The de-merger is not expected to have any material practical significance for employees, the Entra ASA group or its creditors.
* Independent directors recommend Hansteen's offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, March 13 The government of Kuwait has released initial price guidance for its planned debut international bond issue at the wide end of market expectations, which may indicate Kuwait is willing to pay a premium for a very large deal.
* Confirms that it has approached board of Bovis and has proposed an all share merger between Galliford Try and Bovis