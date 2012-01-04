(Follows alerts)
* Sees Q4 rev $56 mln vs est $54.6 mln
* Sees Q4 adj EPS $0.11 vs est $0.10
Jan 4 Entropic Communications Inc
, which designs chipsets for video and broadband
multimedia applications, on Wednesday marginally raised its
outlook for the fourth quarter.
The company now expects to earn 11 cents a share, excluding
items, on revenue of about $56 million, for the fourth quarter.
The San Diego-based company had earlier projected revenue of $54
million to $55 million and the midpoint of its adjusted net
income outlook was 10 cents a share.
Analysts were expecting earnings of 10 cents a share,
excluding items, on revenue of $54.6 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Separately, the company said it would buy some assets of
Trident Microsystems' set-top box chips business for
$55 million.
Entropic shares were up 8 cents in pre-market trade. The
stock closed at $5.50 on Tuesday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)