US STOCKS-Wall St rises as robust jobs report lifts mood
* Indexes up: Dow 0.1 pct, S&P 0.26 pct, Nasdaq 0.36 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
March 18 Entropic Communications Inc, which designs chipsets for video and broadband multimedia applications, cut its outlook for the first quarter as a customer delayed orders.
The company's revenue will be hurt by a change in deployment plans by a U.S. pay-TV service provider for high-definition digital terminal adapters set top boxes that use Entropic's chipsets.
High-definition digital terminal adapters enable service providers deliver HD content to their basic subscribers.
Shares of San Diego, California-based Entropic were down 3 percent in trading before the bell. They closed at $4.65 on the Nasdaq on Friday.
"The revised deployment plan will slow down the initial ramp of HD-DTAs and has therefore resulted in excess inventory in the channel," the company said in a statement.
Entropic now expects first-quarter revenue of between $74 million and $76 million, down from its previous range of $79 million to $81 million.
It expects a profit of up to 1 cent per share, excluding items, compared with its previous forecast of 2 cents per share.
The company expects to release first-quarter results on or around April 30.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.1 pct, S&P 0.26 pct, Nasdaq 0.36 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
TORONTO, March 10 Canada's main stock index turned negative in mid-morning trade on Friday, with shares in Toronto-Dominion Bank falling sharply on reports of employees admitting to breaking the law under pressure to meet sales targets.
PARIS, March 10 IranAir has taken delivery of its second Western jet under a nuclear sanctions deal with major powers, an Airbus A330 long-haul aircraft, the European planemaker said.