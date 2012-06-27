Time Inc's quarterly revenue falls slightly
Feb 16 Time Inc, publisher of Sports Illustrated, People and Time magazines, reported a 1.1 percent fall in quarterly revenue on Thursday due to a stronger dollar.
* Ups Q2 adj EPS forecast to about $0.08 from $0.03
* Raises Q2 rev view to $81 mln-$82 mln from $75 mln-$77 mln
* Shares up 24 pct in premarket trading (Adds details, share movement)
June 27 Chipmaker Entropic Communications Inc raised its second-quarter outlook on increased demand for its home networking and direct broadcast satellite products, sending its shares up 24 percent in premarket trading.
The company now expects second-quarter revenue of $81 million to $82 million, up from its earlier forecast of $75 million to $77 million.
Entropic said it expects to break even on a per share for the quarter.
Excluding items, the company now sees earnings of about 8 cents per share, up from its prior forecast of 3 cents per share.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 3 cents per share, excluding items, on revenue of $76.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company rose to $5.05 in trading before the bell on Wednesday. They closed at $4.08 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Neha Alawadhi in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
Feb 16 Time Inc, publisher of Sports Illustrated, People and Time magazines, reported a 1.1 percent fall in quarterly revenue on Thursday due to a stronger dollar.
Feb 16 Canadian oil and natural gas producer Encana Corp reported a smaller quarterly loss from a year ago, when the company took an impairment charge of $805 million.
Feb 16 Alphabet Inc's Google said on Thursday it partnered with Telenor ASA to roll out Rich Communications Services (RCS), an upgraded messaging service, to the Norwegian telecommunications company's subscribers in Asia and Europe.