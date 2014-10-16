Oct 16 Entu (UK) Plc:

* Intention to float - AIM

* Announces successful placing proposed application for admission of ordinary shares of company to trading on AIM

* Placing raising a total of 32.8 million stg, resulting in a market capitalisation on admission of 65.6 million stg

* Certain shareholders will be selling up to 32.8 million ordinary shares by way of conditional placing representing up to 50 pct percent of issued ordinary shares at admission Source text for Eikon: