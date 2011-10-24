FRANKFURT Oct 24 Russia's Gazprom is in talks to buy Envacom, a small German energy and telecommunications company, German daily business paper Handelsblatt reported, citing a spokesman for Envacom.

"It is correct, that Gazprom is interested in buying all shares of Envacom Service GmbH," the paper cited a spokesman for Envacom as saying in its Monday edition.

"Concrete talks have been held for months," he said.

Envacom was not immediately available for comment.

Envacom was founded in 1999 and has more than 500,000 customers in Germany, according to its website. Handelsblatt said that electricity and gas sales account for only about a quarter of those customer numbers.

It also said that Envacom's energy business, which it started three years ago and which supplies only energy won from renewable sources, is expected to generate sales of about 75 million euros ($104 million) this year. ($1=0.720 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Mike Nesbit)