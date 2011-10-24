* Gazprom in talks to buy Germany's Envacom

* Gazprom says received antitrust approval for deal

* Says negotiations with Envacom continuing (Recasts with Gazprom comments)

MOSCOW/FRANKFURT, Oct 24 Gazprom is in talks to buy Envacom, a small German energy and telecommunications company, the Russian energy company said on Monday.

"We have received approval from the Federal Cartel Office," David Garcia, a Britain-based spokesman for Gazprom Marketing and Trading said, confirming a report published by German daily business paper Handelsblatt earlier.

"This is one step in the process and negotiations are continuing with Envacom."

Envacom was founded in 1999 and has more than 500,000 customers in Germany, according to its website. Handelsblatt earlier said that electricity and gas sales account for only about a quarter of those customer numbers.

It also said that Envacom's energy business, which it started three years ago and which supplies only energy won from renewable sources, is expected to generate sales of about 75 million euros ($104 million) this year. ($1=0.720 euros) (Reporting by Doug Busvine and Maria Sheahan; Editing by Mike Nesbit)