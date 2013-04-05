By Yereth Rosen
| ANCHORAGE, Alaska, April 4
Arctic region poised for greater oil and mining development, the
White House needs to develop a national strategy that can take
environmental decisions on a larger scale, a report issued
Thursday concluded.
The study recommends greater coordination between federal,
state and local agencies to better manage resources in Alaska,
said the U.S. Department of Interior's Alaska Interagency
Working Group in its report that was presented to President
Barack Obama.
"It is imperative that we reduce redundancies and streamline
federal efforts as we safely and responsibly explore and develop
Alaska's vast resources while preserving the region's rich
ecosystems," David Hayes, the deputy interior secretary and
working group chairman said in a statement.
The study's release follows a trouble-plagued offshore
Arctic drilling season conducted by Royal Dutch Shell,
and comes as several other energy, mining and shipping companies
are poised to do business in the region.
The report urged regulators to work jointly on environmental
reviews of projects instead of considering each proposal in
isolation, and to identify special ecological and cultural areas
that might need protection from an expected rush of companies
seeking to extract oil, minerals and other Arctic resources.
Such an intensive approach to environmental management is
needed because of profound changes as the Arctic warms and
atmospheric carbon dioxide accumulates in the Arctic Ocean,
making the frigid waters more acidic and imperiling shellfish
and other marine life.
Both environmentalists and oil-industry representatives
welcomed the report.
"As far as I know, no one's ever tried to pull all of this
together in one place before," said Michael LeVine, Pacific
senior counsel for the environmental group Oceana.
However, it is unclear whether management changes will
follow, LeVine said. "There's a lot of recommendations in here,
none of which have any requirement that they be implemented," he
said.
Kara Moriarty, executive director of the Alaska Oil and Gas
Association, said the report could help pave the way for
responsible future development.
"It's no secret - there is a microscope on the Arctic," she
said. "There is a very heightened awareness about how
development in the Arctic is going to proceed."
Energy and mining companies and marine shippers submitted
their own recommendations for future management of Alaska's
Arctic region, much of which focused in easing impediments to
development.