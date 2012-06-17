* House bill includes provision for native-owned company
* Environment groups see erosion of wildlife protection
* Logging releases climate-warming carbon, scientists say
By Deborah Zabarenko
WASHINGTON, June 17 Environmental advocates
readied for battle in Congress this week over what they maintain
is an erosion of protections for the biggest, oldest trees in
Alaska's Tongass National Forest, often called the crown jewel
of the U.S. forest system.
A vast swath of woodland that stretches along the southeast
Alaskan coast and inland over more that 17 million acres (70,000
square km), the Tongass is one of the last temperate rainforests
on Earth with centuries-old trees critical to wildlife habitat
and Alaska's salmon fishery.
Legislation expected to be considered on the House of
Representatives floor this week would cede nearly 6 5,000 acres
(263 square km) of public land in the Tongass to the
native-owned Sealaska Corporation.
Conservation groups say Sealaska would clear-cut some of the
last remaining old-growth trees - cut down all trees in a given
area - and take ownership of prime recreational sites along bays
and at the mouths of salmons streams.
Environmental advocates also say Sealaska would engage in
the selective logging practice known as high-grading -
disproportionately taking the biggest, oldest trees. This
practice, the advocates say, not only destroys wildlife habitat
and contributes to soil erosion but releases climate-warming
carbon into the atmosphere during processing.
"This is the biggest and oldest old-growth, the creme de la
creme of ancient forests," Jane Danowitz of the Pew Environment
Group said in a telephone interview. "This legislation would
allow these last remaining ancient forests to be commercially
logged and even clear-cut by a single corporation."
Sealaska disputes this and other claims by environmental
groups and says the bill, which is supported by Alaska's
congressional delegation, actually would allow the corporation
to move away from old-growth logging. That would support a U.S.
plan to make the transition from old-growth logging to logging
of second-growth trees in national forests, Sealaska's executive
vice president, Rick Harris, said.
It would also fit with Sealaska's mission to redress
long-standing wrongs against native people in the area. All of
its approximately 21,000 shareholders are ethnically at least
one-quarter Alaska native, Harris said from Juneau.
"IRREVERSIBLE DAMAGE"
Stuart Pimm, a professor of conservation at Duke University,
said the environmental damage resulting from the legislation
could last for centuries.
"These are some of the biggest trees on the planet," Pimm
said by telephone. If logged, "You're taking out an enormous
amount of carbon. It's probably going to end up as carbon
dioxide in the atmosphere ... You're doing something that's
going to cause irreversible damage for hundreds of years."
Forests are among the world's largest reservoirs of stored
carbon. When trees are burned or processed, they release carbon
into the atmosphere, which contributes to climate change.
Pimm was among 300 scientists who signed an open letter to
be released Monday asking members of Congress to vote against
the bill.
However, Sealaska's Harris said the measure would allow the
corporation to give back parts of the Tongass that have only
old-growth forest, and take instead lands already in use for
timber with up to 50 percent second-growth trees.
It also would get title back from the U.S. government for
some properties with cultural value to Alaska natives, "because
the federal government has not done a good job of management,"
Harris said.
The measure that would let Sealaska pick different sites in
the Tongass forest is part of a wide-ranging package of
legislation involving U.S. wilderness areas called the National
Security and Federal Lands Protection Act.
Among its other provisions, the bill would give operational
control of federal public lands within 100 miles (161 km) of the
Mexican and Canadian borders to the U.S. border patrol, which
conservationists say could open national parks, wildlife refuges
and other public lands to development and road-building.
The legislation also would expand grazing privileges for
private operations on federal rangelands and reduce
environmental scrutiny of grazing practices, the Wilderness
Society said in a statement.
(Reporting By Deborah Zabarenko, Environment Correspondent;
Editing by Bill Trott)