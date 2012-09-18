* Soot emitted in Arctic can darken ice, make it melt
* UNEP says urgent need to work out risks of soot
OSLO, Sept 18 Local pollution in the Arctic from
shipping and oil and gas industries, which have expanded in the
region due to a thawing of sea ice caused by global warming,
could further accelerate that thaw, experts say.
The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) said there
was an urgent need to calculate risks of local pollutants such
as soot, or "black carbon", in the Arctic. Soot darkens ice,
making it soak up more of the sun's heat and quickening a melt.
Companies such as Shell, which this week gave up a
push to find oil this year in the Chukchi Sea as the winter
closed in, Exxon or Statoil say they are using
the cleanest available technologies.
But the risks of even small amounts of pollution on the
Arctic Ocean, emitted near ice with little dispersal by winds,
have not been fully assessed.
"A lot of the concerns need urgent evaluation," said Nick
Nuttall, spokesman of Naibori-based UNEP, referring to issues
such as flaring of gas or fuels used by vessels in the Arctic.
"There is a grim irony here that as the ice melts...humanity
is going for more of the natural resources fuelling this
meltdown," he said. Large amounts of soot in the Arctic come
from more distant sources such as forest fires or industry.
The extent of sea ice on the Arctic Ocean has shrunk this
summer to the smallest since satellite records began in the
1970s, eclipsing a 2007 low. The melt is part of a long-term
retreat blamed by a U.N. panel on man-made global warming,
caused by use of fossil fuels.
"We're working to get a better documentation of the risks of
black carbon in the Arctic," said Lars-Otto Reiersen, head of
the Arctic Monitoring and Assessment Programme (AMAP), part of
the Arctic Council.
An AMAP report last year said that "regulation of black
carbon production from all sources, especially those resulting
locally from activities in the Arctic, is required at all
scales."
400 FIELDS
More than 400 oil and gas fields within the Arctic region
were developed by 2007, according to AMAP, mostly in West
Siberia in Russia and in Alaska. Most of the undiscovered oil
and gas is now estimated to be offshore.
Soot is an extra problem for planners, adding to risks such
as of an oil blowout or a shipwreck. The U.N.'s International
Maritime Organization is trying to work out a new "Polar Code"
that might tighten everything from emissions to hull standards.
Still, for shipping, use of the Arctic route may be less
damaging overall in terms of global warming, including soot,
since it is a short-cut between some Atlantic and Pacific ports.
That means ships burn much less fuel on the route.
"We are working on the net effect of the Arctic route
compared to the Suez Canal," said Jan Fuglestvedt, of the Center
for International Climate and Environmental Research in Oslo.
In 2009, the Bremen-based Beluga Group sailed from South
Korea to Rotterdam across the Arctic, cutting 4,000 nautical
miles off the route via Suez. This year, for instance, an
icebreaker became the first Chinese vessel to cross the ocean.
One study indicated that increased use of the Arctic route
might limit carbon dioxide emissions for global shipping by 2.9
million tonnes a year by 2050, or 0.1 percent, compared to use
of the Suez Canal.
"If the Arctic route is really open by then it may reduce
carbon emissions a bit on the global scale," said Leif Ingolf
Eide, an author of the study at Norwegian-based risk management
group DnV. The study did not assess soot, he said.
In a 2011 report, UNEP estimated that a global crackdown on
soot, methane and ozone could slow global warming by 0.5 degree
Celsius (0.9F). It would also protect human health and promote
crop growth.
Almost 200 nations have agreed to limit climate change to
below 2 degrees C (3.6F) above pre-industrial times, seeing it
as a threshold to dangerous changes such as more droughts,
floods or rising sea levels.
