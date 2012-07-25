By Georgina Prodhan
| VIENNA, July 25
VIENNA, July 25 Felix Munk gets stung up to 20
times a day but that doesn't stop him from regularly clambering
up to the roof of the Vienna Opera and other city landmarks to
check on the bees living above the heads of unsuspecting music
lovers and government ministers.
Munk is a member of Vienna's Stadtimker, one of a growing
number of urban beekeepers' associations who are trying to
encourage bees to make their homes in cities, as pesticides and
crop monocultures make the countryside increasingly hostile.
Bee populations are in sharp decline around the world, under
attack from a poorly understood phenomonenon known as colony
collapse disorder, whose main causes are believed to include a
virus spread by mites that feed on haemolymph - bees' "blood".
As well as making honey, bees are important pollinators of
flowering plants, including many fruits and vegetables. A 2011
United Nations report estimated that the work of bees and other
pollinators was worth 153 billion euros ($186 billion) a year.
"Bees do very well in cities," says Stephen Martin of the
University of Sheffield, an expert on the deadly Varroa mite
that has wrought destruction on honey bee colonies around the
world since being exported from its native Asia in the 1960s.
"There are lots of plants and flowers in cities for bees to
live on. Keeping them on rooftops is a great idea because it
keeps them out of the way of people."
"I think these initiatives are really good, as long as they
maintain them properly," he said. "Once the mite gets into a
colony, which it will do, in a period of two to four years the
colony will be killed."
London, Paris and Melbourne are among the cities trying the
same approach.
The Vienna Stadtimker get no central help from government
but have persuaded officials at many of the city's landmark
buildings to let them build "bee hotels" on the rooftops that
overlook Vienna's parks and boulevard ring road.
Speaking to Reuters while swapping out honeycombs on the
roof of the 18th century Chancellery where the government holds
its weekly cabinet meetings, Munk said the honey harvest would
go to the building's officials as gifts.
"It was surprisingly easy to persuade them to allow us to do
this," he said. "Many of them are really concerned about the
environment and wanted to do something."
Munk, 39, works part-time at his software programming job to
devote as much time as he can to bees. He learned his craft from
his aunt and uncle at the age of seven, but is a rarity in
Austria, where most beekeepers are 55 or older.
"It's an old man's hobby," said Robert Brodschneider, a
researcher at the Zoology Institute at the University of Graz
and Austria's foremost expert on bees. "There's a shortage not
only of colonies but also of beekeepers."
Brodschneider, who has been collecting data on bee
populations in the region for five years, said he had seen a
sharp rise in the percentage of bee colonies dying out in the
past winter, according to early results of his latest survey.
In Austria alone, where bees have until now fared relatively
well, one in four colonies died last winter, compared with a
previous range of 9 to 16 percent, said Brodschneider.
"I think it's going to be the highest year for losses all
over central Europe," he told Reuters, adding that it was not
yet clear whether it was a blip or a sign of an acceleration in
bee colony deaths. "We don't know what is going on."
Munk is realistic about how fast his work can make a
difference. "I'd say in under a generation we can't achieve
much," he said. "But everything in life takes time."
($1 = 0.8219 euros)
