* Animals and plants face bigger, not smaller, extinction
risks
* Nature protection vital to human food, water supplies
By Alister Doyle, Environment Correspondent
OSLO, Oct 6 Governments are failing to meet
goals to protect animals and plants set out in a biodiversity
plan for 2020 that also aims to increase food supplies and slow
climate change, a U.N. report showed on Monday.
Many rare species face a mounting risk of extinction,
forests are being cleared by farmers at an alarming rate, and
pollution and over-fishing are continuing despite the U.N. push
agreed in 2010 to reverse harmful trends for nature.
"There has been an increase in effort (by governments) ...
but this will not be enough to reach the targets," Braulio de
Souza Dias, executive secretary of the Convention on Biological
Diversity (CBD), told Reuters, citing a progress report.
Overall, the Global Biodiversity Outlook issued at the start
of a biodiversity meeting in South Korea on Monday showed that
only five of 53 goals set for preserving nature were on target
or ahead of schedule. The other 48 were lagging.
Governments were on track, for instance, towards a goal of
setting set aside 17 percent of the world's land area by 2020 in
protected areas for wildlife, such as parks or reserves.
But they were lagging targets such as halving the rate of
loss of natural habitats, or preventing extinctions of known
threatened species.
"Despite individual success stories, the average risk of
extinction for birds, mammals and amphibians is still
increasing," the report said, adding that biodiversity meant
more than high profile campaigns to save orang-utans, polar
bears or rare frogs.
Urging governments to redouble efforts, U.N.
Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said that success in preserving
life on the planet would help goals of "eliminating poverty,
improving human health and providing energy, food and clean
water for all".
Other U.N. reports have estimated, for instance, that free
insect pollination -- largely by bees -- is worth about $190
billion a year worldwide by securing food production.
Monday's report estimated that the world would need to spend
between $150 billion and $440 billion a year to achieve the 2020
goals to ensure the biodiversity of animal and plant life.
Dias said in a telephone interview from South Korea that
current spending was probably around $50 billion a year, much of
it focused on setting up and policing protected wildlife areas.
And businesses should also do more, he said: "Many big
companies still refuse to take responsibility for the
environmental impact of their supply chain."
The report urged far more focus on farming, for instance by
limiting over-use of fertilisers that can pollute rivers, or by
reducing incentives for felling tropical forests from Indonesia
to the Congo basin.
It also urged governments to take firmer action on climate
change in order to limit stresses on nature such as damage to
coral reefs that are vulnerable to rising ocean temperatures.
(Editing by Dominic Evans)