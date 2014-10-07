(Adds reaction from government, green group)
By David Ljunggren
OTTAWA Oct 7 Canada is set to badly miss a 2020
target for cutting emissions of greenhouse gases, in part
because of its failure to regulate the booming oil and gas
sector, Parliament's environmental watchdog said on Tuesday.
The scathing report by Environment Commissioner Julie
Gelfand will add to the political challenges faced by the
right-leaning Conservative government, which polls show could
lose power in an election set for 2015.
The government has deep political roots in energy-rich
Western Canada - home to the Alberta tar sands - and says it
will do nothing to harm economic development.
Gelfand found Ottawa did not even have a plan for how it
would meet a commitment under the 2009 Copenhagen Accord to cut
emissions by 17 percent below 2005 levels by 2020.
Environment Ministry figures show Canada will exceed the
2020 target by 20 percent if it does not take further steps.
"Federal measures currently in place will have little effect
on emissions by 2020. ... There is strong evidence that Canada
will not meet its international greenhouse gas emission
reduction target," Gelfand said in an official audit covering
the period between January 2011 and July 2014.
Critics, who have long bemoaned what they say is the
Conservatives' lamentable record on the environment, say Canada
has no chance of meeting its 2020 target of 612 megatonnes of
total emissions of greenhouse gases. The Environment Ministry
says 2020 output is on track to hit 734 megatonnes.
Environment Minister Leona Aglukkaq did not directly address
Gelfand's prediction that Canada would miss the target, saying
in a statement, "Our government is making significant progress
on addressing climate change."
Emissions are growing fastest in the oil and gas sector,
which the Conservatives have been promising to regulate for
eight years.
The sector now accounts for more emissions than any other
and is expected to contribute 200 megatonnes of emissions by
2020, or 27 percent of the overall amount.
"Despite this prediction, regulations for the sector have
been repeatedly delayed," the audit said. The Conservatives,
pressed on the delay, say they are consulting industry
stakeholders.
Green activists cite Canada's failure to tackle soaring
energy sector emissions as one of the reasons they want
President Barack Obama to block TransCanada Corp's
proposed Keystone XL pipeline from the Alberta tar sands in
Western Canada to U.S. refineries on the Gulf Coast.
The Environmental Defence group said the report showed
Ottawa's "unequivocal support for the tar sands and its vision
of Canada as a fossil-fueled energy superpower is contributing
to Canada's failure on climate."
Environment Ministry officials told auditors they were
concerned the proposed oil and gas rules would make Canadian
energy companies less competitive than their U.S. counterparts.
Gelfand said Ottawa did "not have a documented
implementation plan for its own actions to reduce emissions ...
there are no benchmarks against which to monitor and report on
progress."
Reporting by David Ljunggren
Leslie Adler)