* Carbon dioxide levels grow at fastest rate on record
* Ocean acidification rises at fastest rate in 300 million
years
* Planet may be losing ability to absorb emissions - WMO
By Tom Miles
GENEVA, Sept 9 The amount of greenhouse gases in
the atmosphere reached a record high in 2013 driven by a surge
in the level of carbon dioxide, the World Meteorological
Organization said on Tuesday, urging international action to
combat climate change.
"We know without any doubt that our climate is changing and
our weather is becoming more extreme due to human activities
such as the burning of fossil fuels," said WMO Secretary-General
Michel Jarraud in a statement to accompany the WMO's annual
Greenhouse Gas Bulletin.
The rise in carbon dioxide (CO2) levels is outpacing fossil
fuel use, implying that the planet's natural ability to soak up
emissions of the gas may be slowing down, the report said.
"It may be due to the reduced uptake of CO2 by the
biosphere," Jarraud told a news conference, but said more
research was needed. "If that is confirmed, it is of significant
concern."
The biosphere, including plants and soil, and the oceans
each absorb about 25 percent of human CO2 emissions. If that
ratio falls, more of the planet-warming gas will remain in the
atmosphere, where it can stay for hundreds of years.
The ocean is getting rapidly more acidic, impairing its
ability to absorb carbon dioxide. The rate of ocean
acidification is unprecedented at least over the past 300
million years, the WMO said.
"The total change of ocean acidity since pre-industrial
(times)... is 25 percent, and 6 percent was done within the last
10 years," said WMO scientific officer Oksana Tarasova.
Even if human-made carbon emissions fall by 80 percent by
2050, the total warming effect of greenhouse gases in the
atmosphere will have barely receded by 2100. The longer fossil
fuel use grows, the harder it will be to reverse the warming
effect, the WMO said.
"Past, present and future CO2 emissions will have a
cumulative impact on both global warming and ocean
acidification. The laws of physics are non-negotiable," Jarraud
said. "We are running out of time."
The volume of carbon dioxide, the main greenhouse gas
emitted by human activities, was 396.0 parts per million (ppm)
in 2013, 2.9 ppm higher than in 2012, the largest year-to-year
increase since 1984, when reliable global records began.
Methane, the second most important greenhouse gas, continued
to grow at a similar rate as the last five years, reaching a
global average of 1824 parts per billion (ppb). The other main
contributor, nitrous oxide, reached 325.9 ppb, growing at a rate
comparable to the average over the past decade.
Greenhouse gas emissions are rising mainly due to industrial
growth in China, India and other emerging economy nations.
Almost 200 governments have agreed to work out a deal to limit
global warming at a summit in Paris next year.
The world has the knowledge and tools to keep global warming
within 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial
times, a U.N. goal set in 2010, Jarraud said, which would "give
our planet a chance and ... our children and grandchildren a
future".
The U.N.'s panel of climate scientists says it is at least
95 percent probable that human activities are the main driver of
global warming since 1950. But voters in many countries are
doubtful, suspecting that natural variations are to blame.
