(Corrects type in place name in para 24)
* Kerry appears stunned by speed of ice sheet thaw
* Calls for fast implementation of Paris climate deal
By Lesley Wroughton
ABOARD THE HDMS THETIS, Greenland, June 18 (Reuters) -
S tanding near Greenland's Jakobshavn glacier, the reputed source
of the iceberg that sank the Titanic over a century ago, U.S
Secretary of State John Kerry saw evidence of another looming
catastrophe.
Giant icebergs broken off from the glacier seemed to groan
as they drifted behind him, signaling eventual rising oceans
that scientists warn will submerge islands and populated coastal
region.
Briefed by researchers aboard a Royal Danish Navy patrol
ship, Kerry appeared stunned by how fast the ice sheets are
melting. He was struck by the more dire warnings he was hearing
about the same process underway in Antarctica.
"This has been a significant eye-opener for me and I have
spent 25 years or engaged in this issue," Kerry said on the deck
of the HDMS Thetis with Denmark's Foreign Minister Kristian
Jensen during the two-day visit that ended late on Friday.
Kerry made his first visit to this part of the Arctic to
witness the effects of climate changes and press the need to
implement the Paris climate accord. He has called climate change
"the world's most fearsome weapon of mass destruction".
The United States chairs the Arctic Council, a forum created
in 1996 to tackle issues arising from increased Arctic activity.
The landmark Paris agreement included commitments by most
nations to reduce carbon emissions contributing to climate
change but lacked any enforcement mechanism, leaving open who
will pay costs that will rise into the trillions of dollars.
"What we did in Paris ... is critical now to be implemented,
but it is not enough," he said. "We have to all move faster in
order to embrace new energy policies that are sustainable, that
are clean, all of which are there for the using if governments
and private sector make the right choices."
HUMAN CONTRIBUTION TO CLIMATE CHANGE
By visiting Greenland and Svalbard in Norway's extreme north
this week, Kerry focused on some of the most visible impacts of
climate change.
"There is no mistaking that we are contributing to climate
change, we human beings have choices that can undo the damage,"
said Kerry. "There is profound change throughout the Arctic."
Jakobshavn is one of the world's biggest glaciers and the
most active in the Arctic, where ice sheets are melting at a
rate faster than ever before.
David Holland, a New York University scientist studying
changes on Jakobshavn, explained that the glacier could retreat
by about 62 miles (100 kilometers) over the next 100 years if
the thawing of its ice sheet continues at its current pace.
If Greenland's ice sheets all melted, that would raise sea
levels by about 6 meters (20 feet) over thousands of years. That
is modest compared to what could happen if Antarctica keeps
thawing, said Holland.
Two developments in recent days show the magnitude of the
challenge. For the first time in 4 million years, levels of
carbon dioxide - a heat-trapping gas produced by burning fossil
fuels - hit 400 parts per million in Antarctica, according to
the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
The threshold shows the rising levels of climate pollution.
Last week, temperatures in Greenland's capital hit a record
24.8 degrees Celsius (76.6 Fahrenheit) for a single day in June,
according to records dating back to 1958. Worldwide, 2016 has
set repeated monthly records after a record warm 2015, according
to NASA.
"GIGANTIC TRANSFORMATION"
"This is a gigantic transformation that is taking place,"
said Kerry. "You can see it with the naked eye, you see it where
the ice has retreated from just in the last 15 to 20 years."
The Arctic is warming at about twice the global average,
partly because the melting of the ice cover has revealed darker
ground and water underneath that soak up even more heat.
"Things are changing and we are perhaps the last generation
that can do something about it," said Jensen.
This new access to the ground underneath has opened the
Arctic to increased political and commercial competition,
including exploration for oil and minerals by countries that
used to have no access to the region.
Kerry warned that exploiting newly accessible resources
would undermine the carbon-reduction strategy of the Paris
accord. He also said the public was still not sufficiently
conscious of the challenge ahead.
"Even where there is awareness, the steps people are taking
are not big enough, fast enough. We have a huge distance to
travel," he said at the Blomstrand glacier at Ny-Alesund.
Temperatures in the Svalbard archipelago are now between six
to 11 degrees warmer than normal, according to Jan-Gunner
Winther, director of the Norwegian Polar Institute, who wonders
whether the changes are a tipping point.
"We have more questions than answers," says Winther, "We
are in the midst of a change that we have no comparison with in
history because it is so much more rapid," he said.
(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Tom Heneghan)