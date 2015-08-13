LONDON Aug 14 Extreme weather such as intense
storms, droughts and heatwaves will cause more frequent and
severe food shortages as the global climate and food supply
systems change, British and American experts warned on Friday.
The pressure on the world's food supplies is so great, and
the increase in extreme weather events so rapid, they said, that
food shortages on a scale likely to occur once a century under
past conditions, may in future hit as often as once every 30
years.
"The chance of having a weather-related food shock is
increasing, and the size of that shock is also increasing," said
Tim Benton, a professor of population ecology at Leeds
University who presented a report commissioned by the British
government.
"And as these events become more frequent, the imperative
for doing something about it becomes even greater."
The report, prepared by the UK-US Taskforce on Extreme
Weather and Global Food System Resilience, also warned that
knee-jerk national responses to production drops, such as the
imposition of export or import bans on certain foods or crops,
risk exacerbating a problem and fuelling spikes in food prices.
"If you put the worst case institutional responses together
with a worst case production shock, that's when it starts
spiralling out of control," said Rob Bailey, research director
for energy, environment and resources at Britain's Chatham House
think tank, the Royal Institute of International Affairs.
The experts looked at production of the world's most
important commodity crops -- maize, soybean, wheat and rice --
and how droughts, floods and storms might impact it in future.
Since most of the global production of these four crops
comes from a small number of countries such as China, the United
States and India, extreme weather events in these regions will
have the largest impact on global food supplies, they said.
And while greater interconnectedness reduces countries'
vulnerability to local production shocks, it may also perversely
increase vulnerability to large shocks in distant so-called
"breadbasket" regions.
The report recommended drawing up international contingency
plans, developing better modelling methods to accurately predict
the effects of falls in supply, and identifying international
trading 'pinch points' to try and minimise them.
It also said agriculture should do more to adapt to a
changing climate and become more resilient in the face of
extreme weather, while at the same time increasing productivity
to meet an increasing global demand for food.
