By Ari Rabinovitch
JERUSALEM, Jan 17 It is possible to use the Red
Sea to replenish the shrinking Dead Sea, the World Bank has
determined after years of studying whether such a connecting
lifeline could work.
The idea of linking the two bodies of water has been around
for more than a century, but the project took on a new urgency
when the shore of the Dead Sea was found to be receding at a
rate of more than one meter (3.3 feet) every year.
A World Bank feasibility report published this month said an
underground pipeline would be the best way to channel water from
the Red Sea some 180 km (112 miles) north to replenish the Dead
Sea, which is located at the lowest spot on earth.
Because of the water current created with the drop in
elevation, it would even be possible to construct desalination
and hydroelectric plants along the route, the World Bank said.
It also mentioned the options of using tunnels and canals.
Environmental groups blasted the report and warned of
adverse effects, such as the chance of new algae and mineral
deposits changing the colour of the Dead Sea or underground
fresh water springs becoming polluted with seawater.
The World Bank said it found that such negative impacts
could be "mitigated and managed to an acceptable level".
The Dead Sea, technically a lake, is a tourist spot famous
for its salty waters that allow bathers to float. Its mineral
rich mud, used for skin treatment, is sold around the world.
But as the population increased in the region, water was
diverted from the Jordan river, the Dead Sea's natural water
source, for drinking and agriculture.
The shoreline has in turn shrunk at an accelerating pace,
leaving behind a rocky, desert beach full of dangerous sink
holes. Factories extracting minerals from the lake have also
caused the shift in coastline.
The environmental group Friends of the Middle East said the
World Bank study should be scrapped and called for focus to be
shifted to rehabilitating the Jordan river and limiting the
factories' operations.
The Red Sea-Dead Sea conduit would run through Jordan and
cost about $10 billion, conveying up to 2 billion cubic meters
of water a year, according the report. Projects of similar scope
have been built in South Africa, Brazil and at the Central
Arizona Project in the United States.
Further study and discussion among Israel, Jordan and the
West Bank-based Palestinian Authority -- the governments
bordering the Dead Sea who in 2005 tapped the World Bank to
study the concept -- before any decision is taken.
If the project is approved, it could be about 10 years
before work actually begins, the World Bank said.