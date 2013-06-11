(Corrects paragraph nine after Ecover clarifies location for
U.S. plant not confirmed)
By Philip Blenkinsop
MALLE, Belgium, June 10 Under an eco-friendly,
flowering turf roof in an industrial park, the world's largest
maker of green cleaning products is trying to figure out how to
stay on top of a market that has big growth potential but also
increasingly fierce competition.
With big-name detergent and household cleaner manufacturers
and retailers moving into the ecological market and consumers
growing more savvy, Belgium's Ecover must compete on price and
prove it is greener than the rest.
Global spending on green cleaning products is expected to
rise to $9.3 billion in 2017 from an estimated $2.7 billion in
2012, according to Global Industry Analysts Inc - albeit still a
fraction of the relatively stable $150 billion market for all
household cleaning products.
Founded in 1979 by a Belgian who left his job at a soap
company to make a phosphate-free washing powder, Ecover became
the world's largest ecological cleaning firm last year when it
acquired San Francisco-based Method, leapfrogging Burlington,
Vermont-based Seventh Generation to the top spot.
It plans to make and market Ecover in the United States and
do the same in Europe for Method's distinctive line of colourful
liquids in colourless bottles.
"We never really cracked the U.S. market and concluded a
takeover was the best way forward," said Ecover chief executive
Philip Malmberg. "We wanted a company with the same principles,
but one that targeted a slightly different group of consumers."
Ecover has been owned since 1992 by private investment
vehicle Skagen, which manages the family assets of Jorgen-Philip
Sorensen, the late founder of what is now the multinational
security services company G4S.
With last year's takeover, sales doubled to some $200
million. But analysts say Ecover has gained more than scale.
Combining Ecover's scientific savvy with Method's U.S.
presence and innovation, such as pump-action laundry detergent,
Malmberg sees sales doubling again in the next five years.
Method outsourced production, so the combined company plans to
build a third green-roofed plant in the U.S. Midwest by 2015.
"Ecover definitely punches above its weight in terms of
brand awareness. Method is more design-focused," said Ian Bell,
analyst at Euromonitor. "It (the new company) has married
innovative design with a green message."
Asia could be the next frontier, although demand has yet to
take off, partly due to price. In China, a half-litre bottle of
green detergent can cost $15, some 10 times more than in Europe.
MARKET EXPLOSION, FINANCIAL CRASH
The industry has struggled since the start of the financial
crisis in 2008, which also marked the arrival of several new
players: SC Johnson brought out Nature's Source, Clorox
its Green Works range and German Persil maker Henkel
its Terra brand.
Dozens of retailers like Tesco and U.S. pharmacy
chain Duane Reade have also since launched their own labels.
Nature's Source was discontinued in 2010 under the pressure.
Green Works survived but has lost market share, according to
research firm Packaged Facts, and plans to cut prices this
summer.
"While our research showed that consumers wanted to buy
products made with natural ingredients, they largely went back
to basics - price and efficacy - when money got tight," said
Kelly Semrau, SC Johnson's chief sustainability officer.
While Ecover's sales also suffered, down 5-6 percent per
year from 2007 to 2010, it believes it is ahead of the pack with
products that really clean at a price aimed at no more than 10
percent above standard equivalents.
"In terms of performance we are at the same level as the
traditional brands and for some ... we are better," Malmberg
said in an interview at the company's headquarters.
Sales, flat in 2011, shot up 17 percent in 2012 and are now
approaching peak 2007 levels.
WHICH GREEN PRODUCT?
One sector-wide problem is that although consumers may care
about the environment, they aren't really sure what it means to
clean "green" and are overwhelmed by competing claims.
It's partly about what's in the product. The first
ecological cleaners did not contain phosphates, now banned in
many countries because they promote the growth of algae, which
starves fish of oxygen. Many now also shun bleach or ammonia,
again largely due to their impact on wildlife.
Green producers are also increasingly stressing the health
risks consumers face by wearing clothes or using crockery washed
with harsh chemicals, from scents to brighteners.
But these days it's also about the way the producer runs its
business.
Ecover argues its customers are buying into an entirely
green process. The roofs on its plants in Belgium and northern
France allow them to use no heating or air conditioning. Next
year, its bottles will contain plastic recovered from the sea.
In recent years, major producers have also focused on
cutting their carbon footprint, using less or more recycled
packaging and selling cold-wash formulas, a big plus for
consumers in an era of high energy bills.
Ecover is among a number of producers that are developing
surfactants - the compounds that act as the cleaning agent in
most products by lowering the surface tension of a liquid -
derived from plants rather than petroleum to sever their
relationship with what is considered a polluting industry.
FRAGMENTED STANDARDS
The industry also suffers from a lack of global standards
and low consumer awareness of those that do exist.
Directory Ecolabel Index lists more than 60 different eco
labels from different organisations around the world.
Certification in the European Union assures consumers that a
product has been tested independently and shown to work and to
contain few hazardous chemicals. But the label is not well known
among consumers and there is no grading system like Europe's
energy consumption labelling for light bulbs, cars and other
products, from least efficient G to best in class, A+++.
Ecover is among critics that say the EU's eco label, which
says cleaners must be "largely bio-degradable", is not strict
enough.
Ecover itself has not escaped criticism, however. The Vegan
Society withdrew its vegan trademark over Ecover's use of water
fleas for testing.
British consumer association Which in 2010 questioned
whether "green" products in general were really more
environmentally friendly than standard equivalents, as well as
whether they actually worked.
Environmentally aware consumers may be best off simply
cleaning less, some experts say.
"Really you can clean a whole house with two or three
cleaners and you can do a lot with water, lemon, juice, vinegar
and salt," said Silvia Maurer, safety and environmental
specialist at European consumer body BEUC.
(Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)