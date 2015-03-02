By Alister Doyle
| OSLO, March 3
OSLO, March 3 The European Union will need
radical new policies to reach goals for safeguarding the
environment by 2050 after limited progress in curbing pollution
and climate change, the European Environment Agency (EEA) said
on Tuesday.
"We need to start now," Hans Bruyninckx, head of the EEA,
told Reuters of a five-yearly environmental report that said
"profound changes" in technologies, policies and lifestyles were
necessary to achieve long-term green targets.
The Copenhagen-based EEA said Europe -- backed by some of
the toughest environmental legislation in the world -- had
improved air and water quality, cut greenhouse gas emissions and
raised waste recycling in recent years.
"Despite these gains, Europe still faces a range of
persistent and growing environmental challenges," including
global warming, chemical pollution and extinctions of species of
animals and plants, the report said.
Europe is not on track to realise by 2050 its vision of
"living well, within the limits of our planet", as agreed in
2013, it added.
The report indicated that most Europeans were using more
than four hectares (10 acres) of the planet's resources each
year -- more than double what it rated a sustainable ecological
footprint.
Seas are suffering from pollution and over-exploitation, it
said. Over-fishing has declined in the Atlantic and Baltic but
91 percent of Mediterranean stocks were over-fished in 2014.
The European Commission has estimated that a shift to a
greener, low-carbon economy by 2050 will require investments of
an extra 270 billion euros ($303 billion) a year, or 1.5 percent
of EU gross domestic product (GDP) in coming decades.
The EEA said Europe could benefit economically from greener
cities, industry, transport and agriculture. "This is not a
threat to well-being ... For Europe this is a major
opportunity," Bruyninckx said.
Illustrating a needed leap in thinking, he said transport
policy now focused on ever tougher fuel efficiency standards for
gasoline-powered cars. For 2050, the world would need
zero-emissions vehicles run on hydrogen or green electricity.
Among areas of progress, the EU has cut greenhouse gas
emissions by 19 percent since 1990 while achieving a 45 percent
increase in economic output, the report said. The EU plans an
emissions cut of 40 percent by 2030.
Bruyninckx said 2050 green goals were not about some remote
future, noting that Europeans born today will be 35 in 2050 with
more than half their expected lifetimes before them.
(Editing by Gareth Jones)