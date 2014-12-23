Dec 22 Pennsylvania's Department of
Environmental Protection(DEP) on Monday said it imposed a
$999,900 fine on U.S. oil and natural gas company Vantage Energy
Inc, one of the largest given to a driller by DEP this
year, for several environmental regulations violations.
The company is indicted with charges of violating waste
disposal regulations, which has impacted streams, wetlands,
soils, surface water and groundwater around the company's Porter
Street shale oil well pad in Franklin Township, Greene County,
Pennsylvania, the DEP said in a statement.
On December 16, Vantage and DEP signed a Consent Order and
Agreement (COA) that established enforceable milestones for
Vantage to correct the violations, which includes the company
consenting to pay the fine.
"To its credit, Vantage has begun to make a genuine effort
to better manage and operate their well sites," John Ryder,
director of district oil and gas operations for DEP said.
Vantage might be subject to further penalties if its
rehabilitation efforts are not completed within the agreed
timeline, which is December 31, 2015.
Vantage Energy, focused on the Marcellus shale in the
Appalachian Basin and the Barnett shale in Texas, holds about
48,000 net acres within the Marcellus Shale in Greene County,
Pennsylvania.
The company, in September, postponed its initial public
offering (IPO) of common shares valued at about $637.2 million,
citing unfavorable market conditions.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York and Anupam Chatterjee
in Bengaluru; editing by Andrew Hay)